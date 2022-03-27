BSP fields Guddu Jamali as candidate for Azamgarh bypoll

Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-03-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 15:15 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday announced Shah Alam, alias Guddu Jamali, as the party's candidate from the Azamgarh parliamentary seat, which was recently vacated by Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav.

The BSP has decided to field Jamali for the Azamgarh bypolls, Mayawati said in a statement issued here after a meeting to review the party's poll performance in Uttar Pradesh.

She further said the party has decided to retain its state president Bhim Rajbhar and has appointed three state coordinators-- former Meerut MP Munkad Ali, Rajkumar Gautam of Bulandshahr and former MLC (Azamgarh) Dr Vijay Pratap.

The state coordinators will visit all 18 divisions in the state, ensure the implementation of Mayawati's directives and submit a report to her, the statement said.

On March 22, Yadav resigned as the member of Lok Sabha from Azamgarh constituency, deciding to retain the Karhal assembly seat he won in the recently held Uttar Pradesh polls.

