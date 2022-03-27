Left Menu

French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen heckled by protesters in Guadeloupe

Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen was jeered by protesters in the French overseas territory of Guadeloupe, who streamed into a hotel where she was recording a television program, BFM TV reported on Sunday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-03-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 16:08 IST
French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen heckled by protesters in Guadeloupe
Marine Le Pen Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • France

Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen was jeered by protesters in the French overseas territory of Guadeloupe, who streamed into a hotel where she was recording a television program, BFM TV reported on Sunday. Protestors chanted "out Le Pen" and "racist Le Pen," as they swarmed around the candidate on Saturday while she was escorted out of the room and through the hotel.

Her campaign intends to file a complaint, her spokesman Julien Odoul told Franceinfo. "This is agitation from extreme left-wing militants, local Black groups who spoil everything, wherever they are active in the territory of the Republic," he said, referring to an anti-fascist movement that was often blamed for violence at street marches in France during the yellow vest movement.

Opinion polls show Le Pen and President Emmanuel Macron as the likely two candidates to come out top in the first round of the election on April 10 and go through to the April 24 run-off vote, with Macron seen as the eventual winner. The far-right leader has focused on domestic issues such as inflation and cost of living during a campaign that has been overshadowed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, while Macron has been engaged in a flurry of diplomatic meetings, including NATO, G7 and European summits last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
2
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
3
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,366 a day earlier; France's COVID-19 hospitalisations up week-on-week for second day and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,3...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022