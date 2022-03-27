Separatist leader floats vote to join Russia By The A separatist leader in eastern Ukraine says that his region wants to hold a vote on joining Russia.

Leonid Pasechnik, the head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, said Sunday that it could hold a referendum "in the nearest time" asking voters whether they support making the region part of Russia.

Russia has supported the separatist rebels in Luhansk and the neighbouring Donetsk regions since an insurgency erupted there in 2014 shortly after Moscow's annexation of the Crimean Peninsula. Moscow recognised their independence on Feb. 21 and then cited their call for military assistance to launch the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

In talks with Ukraine, Moscow has urged it to acknowledge Russia's sovereignty over Crimea and the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Pasechnik's statement could herald a shift in the Russian position.

___ Berlin: Germany's president is hosting a "solidarity concert" with Ukraine featuring musicians from Ukraine, Russia and Belarus.

The Berlin Philharmonic was playing pieces by Ukrainian, Russian and Polish composers at President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's Bellevue palace in Berlin. Steinmeier — who addressed the event by video because he tested positive for the coronavirus last week — described it Sunday as a "signal for freedom and peace." Steinmeier said: "Let us be vigilant against sweeping animosities, and let us not succumb to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's pseudo-historical nationalist delusion. Let us not allow Putin's hatred to become a hatred between people … in our own society either." However, Ukraine's ambassador to Germany tweeted that he had spurned an invitation. Andriy Melnyk wrote that "ONLY RUSSIAN (!) SOLOISTS" were performing, "no Ukrainians." He added: "An affront. Sorry, I'm staying away."

