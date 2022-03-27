Left Menu

Sanjay Raut targets BJP over Mehbooba Mufti's comments on Kashmir

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday attacked Bharatiya Janata Party for providing Peoples Democratic Party chief (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, who is a known terrorist sympathiser and has pro-Pakistan views, the power to form a government with her party in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-03-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 17:39 IST
Sanjay Raut targets BJP over Mehbooba Mufti's comments on Kashmir
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday attacked Bharatiya Janata Party for providing Peoples Democratic Party chief (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, who is a known terrorist sympathiser and has pro-Pakistan views, the power to form a government with her party in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Reacting to PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's comment where she advocated for dialogue with Pakistan and the people of Jammu and Kashmir to bring peace in the region, Sena leader said, "She has been making such statements because BJP has given her strength by earlier forming a government with her."

"PDP has always been pro-Pakistan and sympathiser with terrorists. By forming a government with her BJP has given them strength, BJP is responsible for her comments," said Raut. PDP and BJP had formed a post-poll alliance in 2015 to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir. The alliance broke in June 2018.

"Mehbooba Mufti has been a good friend of the BJP. Despite her supporting Afzal Guru and Burhan Wani, BJP formed the government with her in Jammu and Kashmir. BJP is responsible for whatever Mufti is saying today. Our party will continue opposing it," said Raut. Mufti on Saturday while addressing the party workers in Ramban had said that the peace in the region will only come when the Kashmir issue is resolved.

"Kashmir has been awaiting a solution for the last 70 years...there will be no peace in the region until the Kashmir issue is resolved, and for that, dialogue with Pakistan and the people of Jammu and Kashmir is imperative," said former chief minister Mufti. The Rajya Sabha member Raut further said Shiv Sena's view on Kashmir is clear that they oppose the ideology of PDP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
2
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
3
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States
4
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022