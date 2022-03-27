Only Cong can defeat communal forces like BJP, says party's minority dept chief

Only the Congress can defeat communal forces like the BJP, under whose watch the Constitution and democracy are in danger, AICC minority department chairman Imran Pratapgarhi said here on Sunday.

He was speaking at the review meeting of the Maharashtra Congress' minority cell in the presence of state unit chief Nana Patole and minister and Mumbai MLA Aslam Shaikh.

''We have before us the big challenge of saving the country from communal forces. This fight is not easy, but only the Congress has the strength to defeat such a force and hence, (all) should come together under the Congress's flag,” a party statement quoted Pratapgarhi as saying. Without naming anyone, Pratapgarhi alleged a BJP minister from Karnataka talked about “replacing” the Tricolour and not a single word was said against it in the country, which he claimed was “too dangerous”.

He was apparently referring to Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa's February 9 claim that the 'Bhagwa dhwaj' (saffron flag) may become the national flag sometime in the future.

The Karnataka minister, however, had also said the Tricolour is the national flag now, and it should be respected by everyone.

“All must come together in the fight to save the country. Only four people are running the country. Two are selling the country, two are buying it and four of them are Gujarati,” Pratapgarhi said as per the statement.

Patole said the BJP's ideology is to divide communities and rule, which it was doing for the past eight years (in power at the Centre).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)