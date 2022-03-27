Left Menu

Will allocate funds to entire Maha but will be bit more generous towards Baramati: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said he will allocate funds to all the areas in the state but he will be a bit more generous to Baramati, the constituency in Pune district which he represents.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-03-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 19:17 IST
Will allocate funds to entire Maha but will be bit more generous towards Baramati: Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said he will allocate funds to all the areas in the state but he will be a bit more generous to Baramati, the constituency in Pune district which he represents. ''I will be giving some funds everywhere in Maharashtra and while doing so I will also allocate funds here (in Baramati). You need not be doubtful about it. As you know, the waiter serves little extra food to those who are near to him,'' said Pawar, who also holds the Finance portfolio.

Giving the ''waiter'' analogy, the senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader said that when he will start serving, he will ensure serving entire Maharashtra. ''But it is a human tendency...when Nimbut (a village in Baramati, where Pawar was addressing a gathering), Baramati's number will come, I will serve a little extra,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
3
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
4
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022