Will allocate funds to entire Maha but will be bit more generous towards Baramati: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said he will allocate funds to all the areas in the state but he will be a bit more generous to Baramati, the constituency in Pune district which he represents. ''I will be giving some funds everywhere in Maharashtra and while doing so I will also allocate funds here (in Baramati). You need not be doubtful about it. As you know, the waiter serves little extra food to those who are near to him,'' said Pawar, who also holds the Finance portfolio.

Giving the ''waiter'' analogy, the senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader said that when he will start serving, he will ensure serving entire Maharashtra. ''But it is a human tendency...when Nimbut (a village in Baramati, where Pawar was addressing a gathering), Baramati's number will come, I will serve a little extra,'' he added.

