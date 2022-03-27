India inaugurates drug detoxification and rehabilitation centre in Maldives

India on Sunday jointly inaugurated a drug detoxification and rehabilitation centre in the Maldives with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar saying that drug addiction is a health and social issue that requires infrastructure, science, but most of all understanding and compassion to treat.

Jaishankar made the remarks while participating in the joint inauguration of Vilunu Drug Detoxification and Rehabilitation Centre in the Maldives’ Addu city - funded jointly by India and the Maldivian government.

He said that the centre is the first of the 20 High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) to be completed.

Jaishankar said that it was completed within one year, despite the logistical challenges of the Covid pandemic.

“While drug trafficking is a crime and obviously deserves zero tolerance, drug addiction is a health and social issue that requires infrastructure, science, but most of all understanding and compassion to treat.

“The process of de-addiction and rehabilitation requires infrastructure and trained professionals. I am glad to hear that this centre is now functional with 24 trained staff in place, and will start in-house rehab processes next week for 20 patients,” Jaishankar said.

The minister wished the Ministry of Health, the National Drug Agency, the Addu City Council and the people of Addu all the very best in this endeavour to assist their communities, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

“I want to say it today amidst you that India will stand by you in these efforts,” he said.

India-Maldives partnership in the health sector– of which this centre is one component – has a long tradition. The Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Male has been a linchpin of Maldives’ tertiary healthcare for decades. Maldivian doctors and specialists receive training in Indian institutions, Jaishankar said.

“During the pandemic, we were able to create an air corridor for thousands of Maldivians seeking advanced healthcare in India.

“Our gathering here today is also a celebration of your success in the fight against COVID-19. I congratulate President (Ibrahim Mohamed) Solih, his Government and the people of Maldives for the resilience you have shown. I am proud of our cooperation with the Maldives in this difficult journey through the last two years,” the minister said.

The High Impact Community Development Projects are conceptualised and implemented the world over by the Local and City Councils. This is in fact what defines, what really sets apart these projects. And what it does because it has local ownership and local buy in, it ensures timely implementation because the councils have a direct stake in their success, Jaishankar said.

“We are currently implementing 20 such projects in the Maldives in diverse areas of health, education, fisheries, tourism, sports, gender empowerment and culture. Nine of these are located in Addu, including five eco-tourism zones, one of which I will be joining in the inauguration of later this evening in Meedhoo.

“I am happy to announce that the Government of India will support seven more High Impact Community Development Projects, including the establishment of a Mental Health Unit in Addu Hospital. I look forward to the rapid execution of all these projects in Addu and obviously elsewhere in the Maldives,” he said.

Jaishankar said that he will always remember this visit to Addu and will go back with a sense of satisfaction that the India-Maldives partnership is very clearly on the move, that it delivers results to its people, it meets the expectations of the society.

“We are certain that the projects and initiatives we have launched in Addu and in the other regions of the Maldives will be completed soon,” Jaishankar added.

