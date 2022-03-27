Left Menu

Meghalaya militant outfit HNLC appoints social worker as interlocutor for peace talks

Militant outfit Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council HNLC on Sunday said it has appointed social worker Sadon K Blah as its interlocutor for peace talks with the government.Blah is the president of Hynniewtrep National Youth Federation HNYF.We have appointed Bah Sadon K Blah as our representative, who shall communicate with government appointed interlocutors Bah Peter S Dkhar Retd.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 27-03-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 20:02 IST
Militant outfit Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) on Sunday said it has appointed social worker Sadon K Blah as its interlocutor for peace talks with the government.

Blah is the president of Hynniewtrep National Youth Federation (HNYF).

''We have appointed Bah Sadon K Blah as our representative, who shall communicate with government appointed interlocutors Bah Peter S Dkhar (Retd. IAS) and Shri A K Mishra, Advisor MHA Northeast (Retd. IPS) to pursue the peace talks,'' HNLC general secretary Sainkupar Nongtraw said in a statement.

''This is a positive step towards achieving peace,'' he said.

The HNLC leader said that the outfit, which has been involved in bloodshed in the state for three decades, is hopeful that Blah and the government-appointed interlocutors will work hand-in-hand to bring peace and stability.

