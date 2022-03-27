Left Menu

Russia's Deripaska says on Biden remarks: 'hellish mobilisation' is underway

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-03-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 20:38 IST
Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska said on Sunday that U.S. President Joe Biden's speech in Warsaw indicated that some sort of "hellish ideological mobilisation" was underway that may usher in a much longer conflict in Ukraine.

Deripaska said he had thought the conflict in Ukraine was "mad" and that it could be stopped three weeks ago through talks.

"But now some sort of hellish ideological mobilisation is underway from all sides," Deripaska said. "That's it: these people are preparing to fight for a few years more."

