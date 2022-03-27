Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL33 2NDLD PM Let's make local 'global', augment prestige of Indian products: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India achieving its export target of USD 400 billion this fiscal shows that the demand for its items is increasing all over the world, and asserted that when every Indian gets 'vocal for local', it does not take much time for the ''local to become global''.

DEL47 AVI-INTERNATIONAL-FLIGHTS Regular international flights resume in India after two years New Delhi: Regular international flights resumed on Sunday after a coronavirus pandemic-induced hiatus of approximately two years, with Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia calling it a ''very important day''.

CAL7 OD-LD-MRSAM India test-fires two MRSAMs off Odisha coast Balasore (Odisha): India on Sunday successfully test-fired two Indian Army-version Medium Range Surface to Air Missiles (MRSAMs) from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur in Odisha.

DEL45 PM-SINDHU PM Modi congratulates Sindhu on winning Swiss Open New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated ace shuttler P V Sindhu for winning the Swiss Open, saying her accomplishments inspire the youth of India.

DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES India logs 1,421 new COVID-19 cases New Delhi: With 1,421 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,19,453, while the active cases dipped to 16,187, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. DEL3 NUCLEAR PLANTS-FLEET MODE Beginning 2023, India to start building nuclear power plants in 'fleet mode' New Delhi: With the first pour of concrete for a 700 MW atomic power plant in Karnataka's Kaiga scheduled in 2023, India is set to put in motion construction activities for 10 'fleet mode' nuclear reactors over the next three years.

DEL37 UP-LD MAYAWATI Will not accept any offer of President's post: Mayawati Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday asserted that she will not accept the offer of President's post from any party and alleged that the BJP and the RSS had spread false propaganda that she will be ''made the President'' if BJP comes to power in Uttar Pradesh, misleading her supporters.

DEL44 INDIA-LANKA-FISHERMEN India asks SL to release fishermen, fishing boats from custody New Delhi: India has demanded that fishermen and fishing boats currently in the custody of Sri Lanka should be released at the earliest. CAL10 BH-SAHANI-SACKED Mukesh Sahani sacked from Nitish Kumar cabinet Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday sacked Mukesh Sahani, the minister for fisheries and animal husbandry, from his cabinet, highly placed sources said here.

DEL20 CONG-FUEL HIKE Give account of Rs 26 lakh crore excise duty earned on petrol, diesel: Cong to govt New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday attacked the government after fuel prices were increased for the fifth time in six days, and demanded that it should give an account of the Rs 26 lakh crore ''accrued'' through excise duty on petrol and diesel in about eight years.

BOM1 GA-CM-OATH CEREMONY Pramod Sawant to be sworn in as Goa CM on Monday; PM Modi, Rajnath Singh to attend function Panaji: Three-time MLA Pramod Sawant, who led the BJP to win 20 seats in the recently concluded elections to the 40-member Goa Assembly, will be sworn as the state's chief minister for the second time on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries, an official said on Sunday.

LEGAL LGD1 SC-KASHMIR Plea in SC seeks SIT to identify perpetrators involved in 'genocide' of Hindus, Sikhs in J-K New Delhi: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking constitution of a Special Investigation Team to identify the perpetrators involved in the alleged genocide of Hindus and Sikhs in Jammu and Kashmir during 1989-2003.

BUSINESS DEL2 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-HIKE Petrol price hiked 50 paise, diesel up 55 paise New Delhi: Petrol price on Sunday was hiked by 50 paise a litre and diesel by 55 paise, taking the total increase in rates since resumption of daily price revision less than a week back to Rs 3.70-3.75 per litre.

DCM29 BIZ-PVR INOX-MERGER PVR Ltd, Inox Leisure ink merger deal to create largest multiplex chain in India New Delhi: Leading film exhibition players PVR Ltd and Inox Leisure Ltd on Sunday announced a merger deal to create the largest multiplex chain in the country with a network of more than 1,500 screens.

FOREIGN FGN24 US-BLINKEN-RUSSIA Blinken: US not seeking Russian regime change Jerusalem: Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the US is not trying to topple Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite its harsh condemnations of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

