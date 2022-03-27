Sahibganj vessel mishap: Two bodies fished out, three trucks located

The bodies of two persons who had gone missing in Thursday’s cargo vessel mishap in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj have been recovered, officials said. The administration is suspecting that three more people might be missing, according to claims made by family members of those who were yet to return home after the incident. Three trucks have been located that fell into the river during the mishap, the officials said. At least three persons were reported missing as six trucks on board a cargo vessel, which was on its way to Katihar in Bihar, fell into the Ganga in Sahibganj on March 24, officials had said. Two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), comprising at least 22 members in each team, have been carrying out rescue operations in the Ganga.

NDRF assistant commandant Vinay Kumar, who is leading the teams, told PTI, “We fished out two bodies on Saturday. We also carried out the rescue operation since Sunday morning but could not trace any other body. Our main focus on Sunday was to pull out the trucks that have been located in the river.” However, the vehicles could not be pulled out due to some technical problem with the crane. The operation will again be carried out on Monday, Kumar said. Meanwhile, the special committee that has been set up to probe into the incident and alleged illegal transportation of stone chips from Jharkhand has started its investigation from Saturday, an official said.

Members of the opposition BJP on Friday had created a ruckus in the Jharkhand Assembly over the cargo vessel mishap and had demanded a CBI probe into the incident alleging that it occurred during illegal transportation of stone chips to Bihar.

BJP’s legislative party leader and former chief minister Babulal Marandi on Sunday again demanded a CBI probe into the mishap and suspension of Sahibganj deputy commissioner.

Talking to media persons, Marandi alleged, “The mishap was a result of corruption and loot by the current government. The mineral wealth of the state is being looted under government’s patronage.” Alleging that efforts are being made to keep the incident under wraps, Marandi said “a CBI inquiry should be ordered and the Sahibganj DC should be suspended.” PTI SAN NAM MM MM

