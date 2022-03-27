Left Menu

Raj minister refuses to recognise AAP as Cong’s rival in the state

In the Rajasthan assembly elections next year, there will be a direct fight between the Congress and the BJP, he said.People are troubled by high inflation, rise in fuel prices and unemployment, among other issues, he added.Buoyed by its massive victory in the Punjab assembly elections recently, the AAP has said it would launch a membership drive in Rajasthan to increase its electoral base in the state.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-03-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 21:40 IST
Raj minister refuses to recognise AAP as Cong’s rival in the state
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the AAP seeking to expand its base in Rajasthan, a state minister on Sunday said the Congress will have a direct fight with the BJP here, hinting that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party poses no threat to the ruling party. Rajasthan’s Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyaws sought to belittle the Aam Admi Party’s electoral efforts saying it only copies the Congress.

“The Rajasthan government has already been running several welfare schemes such as free medicine scheme, Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme and unemployment allowance to youths, among others.

“The AAP is doing nothing but copying the Congress government of Rajasthan,” Khachariyaws told reporters here. “In the Rajasthan assembly elections next year, there will be a direct fight between the Congress and the BJP,” he said.

“People are troubled by high inflation, rise in fuel prices and unemployment, among other issues,” he added.

Buoyed by its massive victory in the Punjab assembly elections recently, the AAP has said it would launch a membership drive in Rajasthan to increase its electoral base in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
3
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
4
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022