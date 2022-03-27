Left Menu

Cong names Jenny Thummar Gujarat Mahila Cong chief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 22:21 IST
The Congress on Sunday appointed Jenny Thummar as the president of the Gujarat Pradesh Mahila Congress.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi appointed Thummar as head of the party's women's wing in the state where polls are slated to be held later this year.

She replaced Gayatriba Waghela as head of the Gujarat Pradesh Mahila Congress.

''I thank Hon'ble Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji and Shri @RahulGandhi for the organisational change in Gujarat. My best wishes to Ms @Jenny_IYC for being appointed as @GujaratPMC President,'' Mahila Congress chief Netta D'Souza tweeted.

Last week, the Congress appointed 25 vice-presidents and 75 general secretaries to the party's revamped Gujarat unit.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

