Rajasthan BJP demands arrest of Cong MLA’s son, 4 others booked for raping minor girl

The opposition BJP in Rajasthan on Sunday demanded the arrest of the Congress MLA's son accused of raping a 15-year-old girl, with one office bearer asking Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit the state, reminding her of her ''Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon'' campaign.

BJP state secretary Jitendra Gothwal challenged Gandhi to come to Jaipur, and tweeted that he has sent her a train ticket.

Congress MLA from Rajgarh constituency (Alwar) Johari Lal Meena's son Deepak Meena and four other people have been booked for allegedly raping the minor girl in February 2021. The case was registered on Friday on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl's family. Police have identified Deepak Meena as the key accused.

''Congress MLA's son has raped a minor in Rajasthan. The minor girl is not able to fight against the power of the MLA. @priyankagandhi ji, I am sending a train ticket for you. Come to Jaipur immediately. 'There are girls in Rajasthan too and they are not able to fight','' Gothwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Gandhi had come out with the poll slogan ''Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon (I am a girl and can fight)'' ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Sikar MP Swami Sumedhanand said law and order has deteriorated in the state.

''The accused should be arrested. The party is going to take up the issue to mount pressure on the government,'' Sumedhanand told reporters here.

''Atrocities against women have increased, but the government is not bothered,'' he added.

The police said that the matter is being examined, but no arrests have been made so far.

The MLA has alleged that the case is a political conspiracy against him.

