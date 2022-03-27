Left Menu

Rajasthan BJP demands arrest of Cong MLA’s son, 4 others booked for raping minor girl

The opposition BJP in Rajasthan on Sunday demanded the arrest of the Congress MLAs son accused of raping a 15-year-old girl, with one office bearer asking Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit the state, reminding her of her Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon campaign.BJP state secretary Jitendra Gothwal challenged Gandhi to come to Jaipur, and tweeted that he has sent her a train ticket.Congress MLA from Rajgarh constituency Alwar Johari Lal Meenas son Deepak Meena and four other people have been booked for allegedly raping the minor girl in February 2021.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-03-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 22:21 IST
Rajasthan BJP demands arrest of Cong MLA’s son, 4 others booked for raping minor girl
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition BJP in Rajasthan on Sunday demanded the arrest of the Congress MLA's son accused of raping a 15-year-old girl, with one office bearer asking Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit the state, reminding her of her ''Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon'' campaign.

BJP state secretary Jitendra Gothwal challenged Gandhi to come to Jaipur, and tweeted that he has sent her a train ticket.

Congress MLA from Rajgarh constituency (Alwar) Johari Lal Meena's son Deepak Meena and four other people have been booked for allegedly raping the minor girl in February 2021. The case was registered on Friday on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl's family. Police have identified Deepak Meena as the key accused.

''Congress MLA's son has raped a minor in Rajasthan. The minor girl is not able to fight against the power of the MLA. @priyankagandhi ji, I am sending a train ticket for you. Come to Jaipur immediately. 'There are girls in Rajasthan too and they are not able to fight','' Gothwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Gandhi had come out with the poll slogan ''Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon (I am a girl and can fight)'' ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Sikar MP Swami Sumedhanand said law and order has deteriorated in the state.

''The accused should be arrested. The party is going to take up the issue to mount pressure on the government,'' Sumedhanand told reporters here.

''Atrocities against women have increased, but the government is not bothered,'' he added.

The police said that the matter is being examined, but no arrests have been made so far.

The MLA has alleged that the case is a political conspiracy against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
3
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
4
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022