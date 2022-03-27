Left Menu

Congress leader Ripunath Seth dies of cardiac arrest

He had also unsuccessfully contested from the Bijepur seat in 2019 against Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.Leaders cutting across party lines and people of the Barpali area gathered at the late politicians residence to pay their last respects.

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 27-03-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 22:23 IST
Congress leader and former Odisha minister, Ripunath Seth, died following a cardiac arrest at his native place in Bargarh district on Sunday, his family said. The 64-year-old former minister had complained of chest pain after which he was rushed to a private hospital and then shifted to Barpali Community Health Centre where he died. Seth, who was elected to the Odisha Assembly from the Bijepur constituency in 1995, had started his political career as the chairman of Barpali notified area council (NAC). He had also unsuccessfully contested from the Bijepur seat in 2019 against Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Leaders cutting across party lines and people of the Barpali area gathered at the late politician’s residence to pay their last respects. The chief minister expressed grief over Seth’s death. PTI COR AAM MM MM

