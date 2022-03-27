Dale Steyn praises Mumbai civic body for maintaining 'super clean' streets

Former South African cricketer Dale Steyn has termed Mumbai’s streets as “super clean” and added he could see “massive effort” in keeping litter off its roads.

Replying to the praise, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it appreciated his comment and that it looks forward to welcoming everyone with “clean roads and full hearts”.

“I must say, the streets in Mumbai are super clean, I can clearly see there’s been a massive effort in keeping litter off the streets. Well done,” pace legend Steyn tweeted on Saturday.

The BMC said on Sunday, “Appreciate your kind words @DaleSteyn62, We always look forward to welcoming everyone with Clean Roads and Full Hearts!” The civic body also said it has been possible to keep Mumbai clean and green because of the efforts of its “swachhata (cleanliness) warriors” and citizens.

