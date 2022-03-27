Ukraine prepared to discuss neutrality status, Zelenskiy tells Russian journalists
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 27-03-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 23:39 IST
Ukraine is prepared to discuss adopting a neutral status as part of a peace deal with Russia but it would have to be guaranteed by third parties and put to a referendum, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an interview aired on Sunday.
Speaking to a group of Russian journalists via video call, Zelenskiy said Russia's invasion had caused the destruction of Russian-speaking cities in Ukraine, and said the damage was worse than the Russian wars in Chechnya.
