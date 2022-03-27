Left Menu

Ukraine prepared to discuss neutrality status, Zelenskiy tells Russian journalists

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 27-03-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 23:39 IST
Ukraine prepared to discuss neutrality status, Zelenskiy tells Russian journalists
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine is prepared to discuss adopting a neutral status as part of a peace deal with Russia but it would have to be guaranteed by third parties and put to a referendum, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an interview aired on Sunday.

Speaking to a group of Russian journalists via video call, Zelenskiy said Russia's invasion had caused the destruction of Russian-speaking cities in Ukraine, and said the damage was worse than the Russian wars in Chechnya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
Apple's three-dimensional city maps feature now available in Canada

Apple's three-dimensional city maps feature now available in Canada

 Toronto
3
Google and Spotify exploring user choice billing

Google and Spotify exploring user choice billing

 Global
4
Petrol price hiked by 50 paise a litre, diesel up 55 paise - fifth time in six days.

Petrol price hiked by 50 paise a litre, diesel up 55 paise - fifth time in s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022