Kim says N.Korea will keep developing 'formidable striking capabilities' - KCNA

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 28-03-2022 02:44 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 02:44 IST
  • South Korea

North Korea will continue to develop "formidable striking capabilities" and boost its strategic forces, leader Kim Jong Un said, according to state media on Monday, as he visited workers involved with the country's biggest missile test.

Kim was meeting with people who contributed to a missile launch on Thursday, which North Korea said was its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

