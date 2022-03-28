Kim says N.Korea will keep developing 'formidable striking capabilities' - KCNA

North Korea will continue to develop "formidable striking capabilities" and boost its strategic forces, leader Kim Jong Un said, according to state media on Monday, as he visited workers involved with the country's biggest missile test.

Kim was meeting with people who contributed to a missile launch on Thursday, which North Korea said was its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)