Pramod Sawant to take oath as Goa CM for second consecutive term today

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Pramod Sawant to take oath as Goa Chief Minister for the second consecutive term on Monday. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Taleigao.

Earlier on Saturday, Sawant inspected the preparations for the swearing-in ceremony at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium. The list of invitees for the ceremony include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda, other Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of at least eight states.

In the recently concluded state Assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly and reducing Congress to 11 seats. The BJP fell one seat short of the majority figure in Goa but is set to retain power in the state with the help of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and independent candidates. (ANI)

