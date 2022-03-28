PM Modi, BJP top brass reach Panaji for oath ceremony of CM-designate Pramod Sawant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top brass of Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday arrived at Panaji to attend the oath ceremony of CM-designate Pramod Sawant. The BJP President JP Nadda, Haryana CM ML Khattar and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai have also reached Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium for the oath-taking ceremony of CM-designate Pramod Sawant in Goa today.

Vishwajeet Rane, Mauvin Godinho, Ravi Naik, Nilesh Cabral, Subhash Shirodkar, Rohan Khaunte, Atanasio Monserrate, and Govind Gaude are set to take oath as Ministers along with Sawant today. The list includes three fresh faces -- Ravi Naik, Atanasio 'Babush' Monserrate, and Subhash Siralkar.

Among the Ministers who are being retained in the Cabinet are Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho, Law and Judiciary Minister Nilesh Cabral among others. Pramod Sawant will take oath as Goa Chief Minister for the second consecutive term today.

In the recently concluded state Assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly and reducing Congress to 11 seats. The BJP fell one seat short of the majority figure in Goa but is set to retain power in the state with the help of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and independent candidates (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)