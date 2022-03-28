Left Menu

Blinken will test for COVID after having met Bennett, spokesperson says

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 28-03-2022 12:20 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 12:16 IST
Ned Price Image Credit: Twitter(@nedprice)
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will test for COVID-19 on Monday after having met Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem the previous day, a State Department spokesperson said.

Bennett is isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19, his office said on Monday.

"Upon learning of Prime Minister Bennett's positive test result, we determined that only Secretary Blinken is considered a close contact. He will follow all CDC guidance, including by masking and undergoing appropriate testing," spokesperson Ned Price said.

