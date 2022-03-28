Left Menu

Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon as opposition creates ruckus over fuel price hike

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon on Monday as Opposition parties created ruckus over rising prices of petroleum products as well as the general strike by the trade union in India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 12:18 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon on Monday as Opposition parties created ruckus over rising prices of petroleum products as well as the general strike by the trade union in India. The House was adjourned soon after the Rajya Sabha Chairman rejected notices submitted by several Opposition members under Rule 267 related to these issues seeking a detailed discussion.

Rejecting the notices, the Chairman said, "I have rejected the notices" but the matter raised by the Opposition members can be discussed later in the day. As the Opposition members stood on their seats and created ruckus in house, the Chairman adjourned the House till noon.

The Upper House last week also has seen several adjournments over rising prices of petroleum products. The members of joint Opposition parties including the Trinamool Congress and Congress had submitted notices to hold discussion over rising prices of petroleum products and general strike of trade unions across the country.

In the first hike in four months, the fuel prices have been raised in India. The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked again on Monday, for the sixth time in the month of March, leading to an increase of Rs 4 and Rs 4.10 per litre respectively since Tuesday. Petrol and diesel after the hike of 30 paise and 35 paise respectively in Delhi are now being sold at Rs 99.11 per litre and Rs 90.42 per litre on Monday. Meanwhile, a two-day nationwide strike, starting from Monday, has been called for by a joint forum of central trade unions to protest against central government policies. The All India Bank Employees Association has announced its support for the strike. (ANI)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

