MLAs exchange blows in Bengal Assembly as oppn demands CM statement on law and order
At least 8-10 of our legislators were beaten up, including Chief Whip Manoj Tigga, by some TMC MLAs, as we demanded that the CM make a statement in the House on the law and order issue, Adhikari said.TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim, however, told reporters that the BJP is staging a drama to create chaos in the assembly.Few of our MLAs were injured inside the House.
- Country:
- India
The West Bengal Assembly plunged into pandemonium on Monday as ruling TMC and BJP MLAs exchanged blows after saffron party legislators demanded a statement by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over ''worsening'' law and order situation in the state.
Around 25 BJP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari then walked out of the assembly, claiming that several party legislators were roughed up by TMC MLAs inside the House.
''MLAs are not safe even inside the assembly... At least 8-10 of our legislators were beaten up, including Chief Whip Manoj Tigga, by some TMC MLAs, as we demanded that the CM make a statement in the House on the law and order issue,'' Adhikari said.
TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim, however, told reporters that the BJP is staging a drama to create chaos in the assembly.
''Few of our MLAs were injured inside the House. We condemn the conduct of the BJP,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Shatrughan Sinha to be TMC candidate for by-election to Asansol parliamentary seat and Babul Supriyo is party's nominee for Ballygunge assembly bypoll: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Adhikari defeated Mamata in assembly polls by unfair means, says TMC's new entrant from BJP
Adhikari defeated Mamata in assembly polls by unfair means, says TMC's new entrant from BJP
Adhikari seeks court-monitored CBI probe into murder of two councillors
TDP refutes Mamata Banerjee's allegations of buying Pegasus software