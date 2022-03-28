UK govt says public sector must review Russian ties including energy contracts

Britain on Monday instructed public sector bodies to review any contracts they have with Russian firms and consider switching suppliers, noting that most existing contracts were for energy and could benefit the Russian state.

"Public money should not fund (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war machine. We are asking hospitals, councils, and other organizations across the public sector to urgently look at all the ways they can go further to sever their commercial ties to Russia," government minister Steve Barclay said in a statement.

