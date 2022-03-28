Kremlin says Russia-Ukraine talks could start in Turkey on Tuesday

The Kremlin said on Monday that peace talks between Russia and Ukraine may get underway in Turkey on Tuesday and said it was important that the talks would be held face-to-face despite scant progress in negotiations so far. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan agreed in a telephone call on Sunday for Istanbul to host the talks, which Ankara hopes will lead to a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Turkey said the talks could begin as early as Monday, but Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that was unlikely as the negotiators would only be arriving in Turkey on Monday. Peskov told reporters that no progress had been made on the idea of a potential meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

He also said that the talks had so far failed to yield any substantive progress or breakthroughs.

