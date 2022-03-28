Kremlin says Biden's comments on Putin a cause for concern
The Kremlin said on Monday that U.S. President Joe Biden's comments that Vladimir Putin could not remain in power were a cause for concern. Biden made the comments to a crowd in Warsaw on Saturday. He later said that the United States does not have a policy of regime change in Russia. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Moscow would continue to closely follow Biden's statements.
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 28-03-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 14:56 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
