Kremlin says Biden's comments on Putin a cause for concern

The Kremlin said on Monday that U.S. President Joe Biden's comments that Vladimir Putin could not remain in power were a cause for concern. Biden made the comments to a crowd in Warsaw on Saturday. He later said that the United States does not have a policy of regime change in Russia.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Moscow would continue to closely follow Biden's statements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)