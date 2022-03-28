Left Menu

BJP MP in Lok Sabha demands Centre's intervention under Article 355 in West Bengal

A BJP MP on Monday demanded that the Centre intervene in West Bengal in accordance with the Constitution after a ruckus in the Assembly there, alleging that there was no rule of law in the state and party MLAs Suvendu Adhikari and Manoj Tigga were attacked inside the House.Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, BJP MP Saumitra Khan said, We come to Parliament, we see sometimes there is one MP, sometimes 300, but in my seven years I have not seen anybody is attacked.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 16:27 IST
BJP MP in Lok Sabha demands Centre's intervention under Article 355 in West Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

A BJP MP on Monday demanded that the Centre intervene in West Bengal in accordance with the Constitution after a ruckus in the Assembly there, alleging that there was no rule of law in the state and party MLAs Suvendu Adhikari and Manoj Tigga were ''attacked'' inside the House.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, BJP MP Saumitra Khan said, ''We come to Parliament, we see sometimes there is one MP, sometimes 300, but in my seven years I have not seen anybody is attacked. But in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari and Manish Tigga were attacked inside the Assembly. This has not been seen in the entire country.'' ''We need Article 355 as there is no rule of law in West Bengal, there is no government...There is no republic in West Bengal, we demand Article 355,'' he said.

Article 355 of the Constitution deals with an emergency provision by which the Centre can intervene and protect a state against external aggression or internal disturbance.

The West Bengal Assembly plunged into pandemonium on Monday as ruling TMC and BJP MLAs exchanged blows after saffron party legislators demanded a statement by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over ''worsening'' law and order situation in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global
3
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global
4
Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022