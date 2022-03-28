Narottam Mishra assures Kashmiri Pandits residing in Madhya Pradesh of return to J-K

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday said that the Shivraj Singh Chouhan led-government would facilitate and make arrangements for the return of the Kashmiri Pandits residing in the state to Jammu and Kashmir. The Vivek Agnihotri film 'The Kashmir Files' has drawn several political reactions since its release.

Speaking to reporters here, Mishra said, "I urge the Kashmiri Pandits brethren who live in Madhya Pradesh to inform us if they want to return. We will ensure their return and also make arrangements for their return." Responding to Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's allegations over BJP in the 2011 assault case, the state Home Minister said that he does not trust the judiciary and institutions of the country.

"The entire world had seen you carrying a stick in your hand. I want to ask him, when the judgment is pronounced, he does not trust the judiciary. If he loses the election, he does not trust the EVM and Election Commission. He is an unbelievable man," he said. The Congress leader had reacted to the verdict of the court on Twitter and said that his name which was absent in the FIR initially was later added under political pressure and he "has never been afraid of BJP and will never be afraid of them".

The Minister questioned the Congress leader over his silence before the judgment was pronounced and said "why did he not tell the media that his name was included in the FIR later on?" "He said that pressure was mounted to include his name and he is being framed. If your name was included later on, then why did you not point it out in the court when this is a 10-12-year-old case? If you couldn't tell this to the court, then why did you not tell this to the media? Now when the punishment has been pronounced, he is taking the name of BJP and Sangh (RSS)," Mishra said. (ANI)

