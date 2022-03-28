Left Menu

WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar meets Amit Shah in Delhi amid row over Birbhum violence

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi.

West Bengal Governor met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi . Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi. The agenda of the meeting has not been disclosed yet.

The meeting comes amid the ongoing row between Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party over the issue of Birbhum violence. Earlier on Monday, five BJP MLAs including the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari were suspended from the West Bengal Assembly on Monday following a clash with TMC MLAs on the floor of the House over Birbhum violence.

Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over Birbhum violence earlier had said that it is high time to revisit confrontational unconstitutional stance so that democratic values and human rights get restored and people get a reprieve from repressive 'fear' and suffering. In a three-page reply letter to Banerjee, the Governor said that there was a "political conspiracy" behind the violence. He also said that the number of casualties may be higher.

As many as eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bahadur Shaikh. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe of the Birbhum violence case following the Calcutta High Court order. (ANI)

