No confidence motion in Pakistani PM Khan presented in parliament -speaker
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 28-03-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 17:57 IST
A no confidence motion to remove Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was presented in parliament on Monday, the speaker of the lower house, Qasim Suri, said.
The house will begin a debate on the motion, which was moved by opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, on Thursday.
