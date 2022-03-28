Left Menu

Centre selling public undertakings, depriving intended beneficiaries of quota: Chhattisgarh CM

Baghel made the comments during the Other Backward Class OBC meet held at Shegaon in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra.Maharashtra minister Yashomati Thakur, state Congress president Nana Patole, AICC secretary Ashish Dua and other leaders of Congress attended the meet, a statement said.We are fighting to give reservations to OBCs. But the BJPs government at the Centre is anti-reservation, the statement quoted Baghel as saying.He said that quota gives benefits to government jobs, but the Centre is selling the companies owned by it.The government is selling undertakings like Railways, airports and Air India.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-03-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 18:18 IST
Centre selling public undertakings, depriving intended beneficiaries of quota: Chhattisgarh CM
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday alleged that the BJP-led Central government is "anti-reservation" and selling public undertakings like Railways and Air India so that intended beneficiaries are deprived of quota. Baghel made the comments during the Other Backward Class (OBC) meet held at Shegaon in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra minister Yashomati Thakur, state Congress president Nana Patole, AICC secretary Ashish Dua and other leaders of Congress attended the meet, a statement said.

"We are fighting to give reservations to OBCs. But the BJP's government at the Centre is anti-reservation," the statement quoted Baghel as saying.

He said that quota gives benefits to government jobs, but the Centre is "selling" the companies owned by it.

"The government is selling undertakings like Railways, airports and Air India. How will one get reservation benefits if the public undertakings won't be there? The BJP government is selling these undertakings so that (communities concerned) don't get reservation benefits," the Congress leader alleged.

He alleged that a "big conspiracy'' was hatched to keep people away from getting the benefits of reservation. Baghel pitched for fighting for quota and also against the "sale" of government companies.

He said Congress has always supported scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and OBCs.

Patole accused the Union government of ignoring various demands of OBCs. A joint forum of Central trade unions has called for a two-day nationwide strike beginning Monday against various policies of the government, including the alleged privatisation agenda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022