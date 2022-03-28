Gehlot accuses BJP MPs of not raising problems faced by Rajasthan

Left Menu

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday accused BJP MPs from Rajasthan of not raising the problems being faced by the state at the central level, and asserted that the public has now become disenchanted with the party.At least you BJP MPs should raise the issues related to water, electricity or coal in Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday accused BJP MPs from Rajasthan of not raising the problems being faced by the state at the central level, and asserted that the public has now become disenchanted with the party.

''At least you (BJP MPs) should raise the issues related to water, electricity or coal in Rajasthan. No one is raising those problems. People are repenting today for making 25 MPs win from Rajasthan, and will teach them a lesson in the upcoming assembly elections,'' Gehlot told reporters here.

There are 25 Lok Sabha MPs from Rajasthan, of which 24 are from BJP and one is from Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, which was an ally of the BJP.

When asked about the BJP winning four states recently, Gehlot said, ''The BJP should not have the illusion that if they win elections in four out of five states, they have got everything. You never know when the mood of the people changes in a democracy.'' ''If a leader like Indira Gandhi, whose government at the Centre conducted nuclear tests in the country, can lose the election, then who are they (BJP leaders)?'' the Congress leader said.

Alleging that BJP leaders are misleading the people by talking about Hindutva and nationalism, Gehlot said there is an outcry among the youth of the country regarding unemployment.

On the question of increasing prices of petrol and diesel, he said, "People understand these things. There is a big difference between their words and deeds. When the time comes, the public will give them a shock and they will not be able to understand what has happened." The assembly elections in Rajasthan are due at the end of next year.

