Delhi Assembly: Opposition walks out over denial of motion against Kejriwal

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel rejected BJP MLA Vijender Guptas plea to allow a condemnation motion to be passed in the Assembly over Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals remarks on the Kashmiri Pandits exodus.Gupta had moved the condemnation motion and demanded an apology from Kejriwal, terming his remarks on the exodus insensitive. I cannot allow a discussion on a film in the Assembly, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 18:40 IST
Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel rejected BJP MLA Vijender Gupta's plea to allow a condemnation motion to be passed in the Assembly over Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s remarks on the Kashmiri Pandits exodus.

Gupta had moved the condemnation motion and demanded an apology from Kejriwal, terming his remarks on the exodus ''insensitive''. ' In the motion, Gupta stated that Kejriwal’s remarks on March 25 in which he called the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ a “lie” has hurt the sentiments of Kashmiri Hindus worldwide. Opposition members staged a protest when the motion was rejected. Gupta was marshalled out while the rest of the opposition walked out in protest. Goel did not allow a discussion on the film saying that he cannot allow a discussion on a film in the Assembly. ''Films are fictions. I will not accept a discussion on them in the House. I cannot allow a discussion on a film in the Assembly,'' he said.

