Left Menu

NCP's Majeed Memon praises PM Modi, says BJP govt can't be dislodged without strong Oppn

Majeed Memon, a senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Rajya Sabha MP, on Monday, suggested the Opposition parties to introspect saying that the BJP government cannot be dislodged without a strong Opposition in 2024 Lok Sabha elections while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his popularity across the world while criticising him for "dividing the society".

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-03-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 19:37 IST
NCP's Majeed Memon praises PM Modi, says BJP govt can't be dislodged without strong Oppn
Senior NCP leader Majeed Memon in conversation with ANI (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Pramod Sharma Majeed Memon, a senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Rajya Sabha MP, on Monday, suggested the Opposition parties to introspect saying that the BJP government cannot be dislodged without a strong Opposition in 2024 Lok Sabha elections while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his popularity across the world while criticising him for "dividing the society".

Memon said that he must appreciate the leader for his "extraordinary" qualities. Listing some qualities of the Prime Minister, the NCP leader also said that he creates a "magic spell" when he speaks and works for long hours. Noting Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) astounding victory in four out of five states where Assembly elections recently concluded, the NCP leader said, "People want change, they are looking for an adequate opposition, which unfortunately is not manifesting. In 2024, the Modi government can be dislodged only if there is strong opposition."

"PM Narendra Modi ji has some good qualities. For example, he has good oratory power. He can create a magical spell while he speaks. Although he may be speaking something which I may not approve of, but he has that impact," the former Rajya Sabha MP said. Noting the Prime Minister's dedication to work without proper sleep, Memon said, "He is working 18-20 hours a day. Somebody recently told me that he sleeps only for two hours. These are extraordinary qualities."

The NCP leader also remarked that the Opposition lacked in defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections despite putting all their best efforts. "Opposition needs to find out, do some research, introspection, a deep study as to what are the things that are making Narendra Modi acceptable not only within India but also outside," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022