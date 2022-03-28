Left Menu

3 BJP members give privilege notice in RS against remarks by TMC's Dola Sen

Sources said Rakesh Sinha, Sudhanshu Trivedi, and Rupa Ganguly moved the breach of privilege motion, and sought action against Sen for what they termed as contemptuous remarks by her on Deputy Chairman Harivansh. Sen in a video post is said to have remarked that Harivansh functioned as a BJP worker in allowing Ganguly to speak during the Zero Hour.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 20:06 IST
3 BJP members give privilege notice in RS against remarks by TMC's Dola Sen
  • Country:
  • India

Three BJP members of Rajya Sabha on Monday gave notice of privilege against Dola Sen of Trinamool Congress over her comments on the Chair for allowing Rupa Ganguly of BJP to speak on Birbhum Rampurhat incident during Zero Hour last week. Sources said Rakesh Sinha, Sudhanshu Trivedi, and Rupa Ganguly moved the breach of privilege motion, and sought action against Sen for what they termed as ''contemptuous remarks'' by her on Deputy Chairman Harivansh. Sen in a video post is said to have remarked that Harivansh functioned as a BJP worker in allowing Ganguly to speak during the Zero Hour. BJP sources said Sen’s remarks on the Deputy Chairman amounted to breaching the privilege of the chair and of the House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022