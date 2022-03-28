3 BJP members give privilege notice in RS against remarks by TMC's Dola Sen

Three BJP members of Rajya Sabha on Monday gave notice of privilege against Dola Sen of Trinamool Congress over her comments on the Chair for allowing Rupa Ganguly of BJP to speak on Birbhum Rampurhat incident during Zero Hour last week. Sources said Rakesh Sinha, Sudhanshu Trivedi, and Rupa Ganguly moved the breach of privilege motion, and sought action against Sen for what they termed as ''contemptuous remarks'' by her on Deputy Chairman Harivansh. Sen in a video post is said to have remarked that Harivansh functioned as a BJP worker in allowing Ganguly to speak during the Zero Hour. BJP sources said Sen’s remarks on the Deputy Chairman amounted to breaching the privilege of the chair and of the House.

