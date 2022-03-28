Left Menu

PM Modi to address party workers on BJP Foundation Day, party plans week-long event

The Bhartiya Janata Party has planned a range of activities, starting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to party workers, to commemorate the party's Foundational Day on April 6.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 20:07 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
The Bhartiya Janata Party has planned a range of activities, starting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to party workers, to commemorate the party's Foundational Day on April 6. The various events planned by BJP will take place for the entire week starting from April 6 and will conclude with the commemoration of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.

"Hoist the party flag with the proper procedure at 9 am. Then, embark on a procession filled with patriotic songs and slogans. Be ready by 9.45 am to listen to PM Modi's address to party workers," reads the official release from the BJP to its worker. The party workers are directed to organise various events on the block-level from April 6 to 14.

"Cleaning lakes, blood donation camps, health checkups and vaccinations camps" are among some of the events BJP workers have been asked to organize. On April 14, party workers will celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti by organising various events in residential areas of the poor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

