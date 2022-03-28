Left Menu

Maha home minister dismisses reports that CM Thackeray upset with him over his reply to Fadnavis on 'conspiracy' allegation

Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil on Monday said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was not upset with him, as claimed in certain quarters, over his reply to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis allegation that Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA was hatching a conspiracy to frame some leaders of the Opposition party.Speaking to reporters here after he met with NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Walse Patil said Thackeray is not upset with him over any issue.He said on the contrary Thackeray called him and congratulated him over his reply to Fadnavis.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-03-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 20:30 IST
Maha home minister dismisses reports that CM Thackeray upset with him over his reply to Fadnavis on 'conspiracy' allegation
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil on Monday said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was not upset with him, as claimed in certain quarters, over his reply to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis' allegation that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was hatching a conspiracy to frame some leaders of the Opposition party.

Speaking to reporters here after he met with NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Walse Patil said Thackeray is not upset with him over any issue.

He said on the contrary Thackeray called him and congratulated him (over his reply to Fadnavis). During the recently-concluded budget session of the Maharashtra legislature, Fadnavis had said the MVA was hatching a conspiracy to frame some BJP leaders, including himself, in false cases. Walse Patil had in the Assembly announced a criminal investigation department (CID) probe into the matter.

Thackeray reportedly expressed his displeasure over the issue in the cabinet meeting held last Wednesday. “The chief minister is not upset over any issue. Everyone has his/her style (of expression)…The chief minister is not upset. Rather he had called and congratulated me,” Walse Patil said.

The home minister said this issue didn't crop up during his meeting with Pawar.

Walse Patil also dismissed BJP's allegation that IPS officer Sanjay Pandey was appointed as Mumbai police commissioner to frame BJP leaders.

“I have clearly said that nobody has been appointed to take revenge. There was no discussion on this in today's meeting (with Pawar),” the minister said, adding that he discussed “some public issues” during the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022