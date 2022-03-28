Left Menu

Guj: Mulling entry into politics, says influential Patidar chief of temple trust

Naresh Patel, chairman of Shree Khodaldham Trust SKT and an influential member of the Patidar community in Gujarat, on Monday said he was keen on joining politics but will take a decision based on the outcome of a state-level survey underway.The Shree Khodaldham Trust SKT manages a highly-patronised temple of Goddess Khodiyar, the patron deity of Leuva Patidar community, in Kagvad, some 60 kilometres from Rajkot.Patel, however, added some people believe he is better positioned to serve the community from his current post at SKT.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-03-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 20:42 IST
Guj: Mulling entry into politics, says influential Patidar chief of temple trust
  • Country:
  • India

Naresh Patel, chairman of Shree Khodaldham Trust (SKT) and an influential member of the Patidar community in Gujarat, on Monday said he was keen on joining politics but will take a decision based on the outcome of a state-level survey underway.

The Shree Khodaldham Trust (SKT) manages a highly-patronised temple of Goddess Khodiyar, the patron deity of Leuva Patidar community, in Kagvad, some 60 kilometres from Rajkot.

Patel, however, added some people believe he is better positioned to serve the community from his current post at SKT. Joining politics will also mean giving up the chair of the SKT, as per its rule book. However, a large number of youth believe he should enter politics without leaving his post as at the Trust, a call that will be taken by the trustees, Patel said at a press conference in Rajkot.

''There is a survey committee of Khodaldham (Trust) working through its network at district, taluka and village levels. Committee members approach people door to door to seek their opinion. Suggestions of people at the village level are being taken (on whether I should join politics, and which political party). It is a long process and will take some time,'' Patel informed.

The outcome of the survey will help him resolve the dilemma, said Patel, adding that he will be in a position to make a decision by the end of April.

''We have received a mixed reaction in the survey conducted so far,'' Patel, who claimed several politicians were in touch with him, said. Assembly polls in Gujarat are likely to take place in December this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022