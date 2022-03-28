SHO removed after Muslim man's death over celebrating BJP's poll victory

A station house officer was sent to police lines on Monday following the death of a Muslim man who was allegedly beaten up by his neighbours in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district for participating in the BJP's election campaign and celebrating its victory.

D K Singh, station house officer (SHO), Ramkola Police Station has been removed from his post and sent to police lines, a police official said. According to police, Babar Ali (25) was thrashed on March 20 in Kathargarhi. He died during treatment in Lucknow on March 25. Ali was allegedly targeted by his neighbours for apparently participating in the BJP's campaigning and celebrating its victory in the assembly polls, they said. On the complaint of the victim's wife, Fatima Khatoon, police registered a case against Azimullah, Arif, Salma and Tahid under the Indian Penal Code. Arif and Tahid were later arrested. The deceased's brother, Chande Alam, told reporters that Ali had been receiving threats from many people of their locality since the last four months as he campaigned for the saffron party. He claimed some people pressured him to vote for the 'cycle' (party symbol of Samajwadi Party). Alam said Ali maintained that it was his right and voted for the BJP. He also said that Ali approached police several times regarding the threats, but no one paid heed to his pleas. Zaibunisa, Ali's mother, also alleged that his son received threats and that even the gram pradhan backed those threatening her child. Meanwhile, police said the two neighbouring families were having a dispute over a drainage channel.

“The deceased’s family and their neighbours are relatives and had a dispute over the drainage channel. They were asked to live peacefully,'' ASP Ritesh Kumar Singh said.

According to reports, Ali campaigned for local MLA P N Pathak during the assembly election and on the day of victory, he not only burst crackers, but also distributed sweets.

His neighbours became very angry, threatened him with dire consequences and on March 20, they surrounded him in his house and started beating him up with sticks, police said.

When he climbed on the roof of the house to save himself, they threw him down from there, they said.

MLA Pathak said the culprits won't be spared and strict action would be taken against them.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed condolences on the death of Ali and directed officials to conduct an unbiased probe into the matter. PTI CORR ABN SRY

