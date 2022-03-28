Left Menu

Censure motion against Delhi BJP chief based on 'fabricated' charges: Bidhuri

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 21:25 IST
Leader of Opposition in the Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Monday alleged that a censure motion based on ''fabricated'' charges was ''unconstitutionally'' passed by the House against state BJP president Adesh Gupta.

The Delhi assembly passed the censure motion tabled by AAP MLA Mohinder Goel against Gupta for allegedly using derogatory words against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing a press conference later, Bidhuri charged, ''The censure motion against Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta was based on fabricated allegations, and it was passed unconstitutionally in the House.'' The Delhi BJP president too issued a statement saying Kejriwal should immediately apologise for ''making fun of Kashmiri Pandits''.

''Despite holding such a high constitutional post, Chief Minister Kejriwal has neither cared for the decency of the assembly nor has he respected Kashmiri Pandits,'' Gupta alleged.

He further said history is witness to the fact that whoever ''insulted Hindus and made fun of them'' has met with a ''bad end''.

Leaders of the saffron party have been attacking Kejriwal for his address in the assembly on March 25, in which he assailed the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over 'The Kashmir Files' movie.

Gupta was accused by the AAP of using derogatory language against Kejriwal during a protest on Saturday.

Bidhuri, however, said the censure motion was passed on a ''concoction of what Gupta had not said''.

''Gupta did not utter a word against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, rather he said that if any indecent words have been used by anybody, we condemn it, and this is not our culture,'' he added.

The BJP legislators staged a walkout from the House after the speaker disallowed a censure motion against Kejriwal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

