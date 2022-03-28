Left Menu

Killing of Muslim boy in UP 'new low' in 'new India': Congress

The Congress on Monday lamented the killing of a Muslim man in Uttar Pradesh, saying that celebrating the victory of a party is a new low in new India.Surely a man is free to support or oppose any political party in a democracy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 21:56 IST
Killing of Muslim boy in UP 'new low' in 'new India': Congress
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Monday lamented the killing of a Muslim man in Uttar Pradesh, saying that celebrating the victory of a party is ''a new low in new India''.

''Surely a man is free to support or oppose any political party in a democracy. To be killed for celebrating the victory of the party of your choice is the new low in new India. #Babur,'' Khera said on Twitter.

A 25-year-old Muslim man was allegedly beaten to death by his neighbours in UP's Kushinagar district for participating in the BJP's election campaign and celebrating its victory in the recently-held state polls.

ASP Ritesh Kumar Singh on Monday said the deceased’s family and their neighbours were related and had a dispute over the drainage channel. Ali, who was thrashed on March 20 in Kathargarhi, died during treatment in Lucknow, and when his body reached the village on Sunday, his family members refused to perform last rites and demanded the arrest of the perpetrators, they said.

The family agreed to perform the last rites after local MLA PN Pathak and other officials reached there and pacified the family. Reports said Ali had campaigned for Pathak, a BJP leader, during the assembly election and on the day of victory, he not only burst crackers but also distributed sweets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022