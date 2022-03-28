Jharkhand MLA sentenced to three years in jail in corruption case

A special CBI court in Jharkhand sentenced Mandar MLA Bandhu Tirkey, a former minister in the state government, to three years in jail in a corruption case on Monday.

The court of Special Judicial Commissioner and CBI Prabhat Kumar Sharma also imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakh on Tirkey.

Tirkey, a three-term MLA who is the working president of state Congress, is set to lose his membership of the assembly with the conviction.

The CBI had filed the case against Tirkey in 2010 for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income during his first stint as MLA between 2005 and 2009. Tirkey had served as the Education Minister in the then Madhu Koda government of the Congress.

Tirkey's counsel S Agrawal said that he will move higher court against the conviction.

''He has been granted bail as his sentence is three years,'' Agrawal said, referring to CrPC Section 389.

As per Section 389 (3) of CrPC, a trial court can grant bail to a convicted accused, enabling him to appeal at a higher court given that he is sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years.

In 2013, CBI had filed a charge sheet against Tirkey, but urged the court to close the case as the value of the disproportionate assets unearthed was low -- Rs 6.28 lakh.

The court rejected the agency's stand and took cognisance of the offence, starting the trial.

He was arrested on December 12, 2018 in the case and was released after a few months. Tirkey fought the 2019 state elections as a candidate of Babulal Marandi-led Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (P) but joined Congress along with Poraiyahat MLA Pradeep Yadav after a split in the party following its merger with BJP.

Tirkey along with Yadav and Marandi are facing proceedings under the anti-defection law.

