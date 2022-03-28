Left Menu

Raj CM hosts dinner for MLAs

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday hosted a dinner for MLAs at his official residence in the Civil Lines here. The dinner was attended by over 160 legislators with their family members, Deputy Chief Whip Mahendra Chaudhary said. However, former deputy chief minister and Tonk MLA Sachin Pilot was not present at the dinner, sources said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-03-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 22:50 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday hosted a dinner for MLAs at his official residence in the Civil Lines here. The dinner was attended by over 160 legislators with their family members, Deputy Chief Whip Mahendra Chaudhary said. The chief minister organised the get-together and dinner after the conclusion of the state budget session on Monday. Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, BJP MLAs Vasudev Devnani, Anita Bhadel and several other legislators attended the dinner. However, former deputy chief minister and Tonk MLA Sachin Pilot was not present at the dinner, sources said. Rajasthan has 200 MLAs.

