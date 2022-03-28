Left Menu

Patnaik announces release of 7th Pay Commission arrears for 4 lakh Odisha employees

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-03-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 23:09 IST
Patnaik announces release of 7th Pay Commission arrears for 4 lakh Odisha employees
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced the disbursement of outstanding 20 per cent arrears, partaking to salary revision under the 7th Pay Commission, for the state government employees.

Patnaik made the announcement a day after senior bureaucrats and police officers met and congratulated him over the BJD's victory in the panchayat elections and the civic polls.

As many as 4 lakh employees will receive the arrears along with their March salary, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

An additional Rs 850 crore has been earmarked in the 2021-22 supplementary budget for the purpose, it said.

The government has already released 80 per cent of the increased pay from January 2016 to August 2017. The pensioners have received 100 per cent of their dues, the statement said.

The Odisha government had accepted the recommendation of the commission and implemented it in January 2016. The enhanced salary was paid from September 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
2
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022