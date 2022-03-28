Manmohan govt started Par Tapi Narmada river-linking project in Gujarat, says BJP MP

Par Tapi Narmada river-linking project in Gujarat was started by Manmohan Singh's government and was not Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) pilot project, said BJP MP from Navsari C R Patil on Monday. The BJP leader hit out at the Congress saying that they are misleading the tribal people.

Two states - Maharashtra and Gujarat - are involved in the project, Patil said adding that both are not in agreement with going forward with this project. "Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced Par Tapi Narmada river-linking project in the budget. She had given her approval to work on the project. But the first condition is that those states involved must agree with it. However, Maharashtra and Gujarat both refused to give permission," Patil said.

"Congress people are trying to mislead the tribal people. They do not tell that this scheme was started during the time when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister. BJP did not bring this project," the BJP leader added. Reiterating that the Gujarat government is against the project, Patil said, "Not a single penny has been allocated for it in the state budget."

"Any Congress leader or any Prime Minister has not done the amount of work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the tribals," Patil said and assured that under the leadership of the BJP, the interests of the tribals will not be hurt. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)