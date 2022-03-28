Left Menu

Turkish head to meet Ukraine, Russia delegates

Zelenskyy says Ukraine is prepared to declare its neutrality and consider a compromise on contested areas in the countrys east to secure peace but he said only a face-to-face meeting with Putin can end the war.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would meet “briefly” with the Ukrainian and Russian delegations ahead of their talks on Tuesday.

In a televised address following a Cabinet meeting Monday, the Turkish leader also said that separate telephone calls he has been holding with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin were progressing in a “positive direction.” He did not elaborate.

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are scheduled to begin two days of face-to-face talks in Istanbul on Tuesday.

Earlier talks between the sides, held both by video and in person, failed to make progress. Zelenskyy says Ukraine is prepared to declare its neutrality and consider a compromise on contested areas in the country's east to secure peace — but he said only a face-to-face meeting with Putin can end the war. A meeting like that hasn't happened yet.

