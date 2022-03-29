Biden says 'moral outrage' behind Putin comment, not policy change
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-03-2022 00:50 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 00:50 IST
U.S President Joe Biden said Monday his remark in Warsaw that Russian President Vladimir Putin should be removed from power reflected his own moral outrage, not an administration policy shift.
Biden added that he was "not walking anything back" by clarifying the remark.
