Brazil's Bolsonaro in hospital after feeling discomfort -minister
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was taken to hospital on Monday after feeling "discomfort", his Communications Minister Fabio Faria said. "He is alright," Faria told Reuters, confirming earlier local media reports that the president was taken to the Army Hospital in Brasilia for tests.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was taken to hospital on Monday after feeling "discomfort", his Communications Minister Fabio Faria said.
"He is alright," Faria told Reuters, confirming earlier local media reports that the president was taken to the Army Hospital in Brasilia for tests. Faria said the president felt bad, with abdominal discomfort, so he went to the hospital to be tested as he has a history of intestinal obstructions.
Bolsonaro was hospitalized in January for an intestinal obstruction that was cleared and he did not need surgery. The blockage was his latest complication from a stabbing in the stomach at a campaign stop in 2018. Bolsonaro, who has begun campaigning for re-election in October, was due to attend a political meeting of the Republican Party but did not show up, local media reported.
The party's president Marcos Pereira told reporters the president had instead gone to hospital feeling unwell, an aide to Pereira said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brasilia
- Pereira
- Bolsonaro
- Jair Bolsonaro
- Republican Party
- Brazilian
ALSO READ
Brazil's Bolsonaro hints at potential replacement of Petrobras CEO
Brazil's Bolsonaro teases potential replacement of Petrobras CEO
Brazilian leftist Lula leads Bolsonaro ahead of October election, poll shows
Brazil's Bolsonaro says VP Mourao will not be his election running mate
World News Roundup: U.S., British officials kick off fresh dialogue on 'smarter' trade ties; Brazil's Bolsonaro says VP Mourao will not be his running mate this year and more