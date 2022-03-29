PM Modi, BJP top brass arrive for Parliamentary party meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Bharatiya Janata Party top brass on Tuesday arrived at Ambedkar International Centre in the national capital for the BJP Parliamentary party meeting. The BJP president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are also present at the meeting today.

The agenda of the meeting is not yet ascertained. Earlier, the BJP leaders held a meeting to analyse the results of the Assembly elections that will have an impact on the presidential polls later this year and are also significant in terms of the party's preparations for the next Lok Sabha elections.

Senior leaders from the four states where the BJP won were in the national capital holding discussions with the party's Central leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda and party general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh. Sources told ANI that apart from government formation, the party is also carrying out an analysis of poll results, with focus on seats won and lost by the party and the underlying reasons and factors.

The BJP won Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa Assembly elections. It was for the first time in over 35 years that a party came back to power in the electorally-crucial Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

