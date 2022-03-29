Left Menu

Newly-elected Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri calls on CM Dhami

The newly-elected Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence.

Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The newly-elected Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ritu Khanduri was elected as the Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly on Saturday, becoming the first woman Speaker of the state Assembly.

Kanduri was elected as the fifth Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. She succeeded BJP's Premchand Aggarwal, whose term ended on March 10. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated Khanduri and said that under her leadership, the state Assembly would create "new history".

Meanwhile, Dhami had taken oath as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand last week. He took over the reins of the state for the second time in a row. The BJP won the popular mandate for the second consecutive term in Uttarakhand and won 47 seats in the 70-member assembly. (ANI)

